Expand / Collapse search

Families demand answers after 2 shot during Minneapolis street racing events

By
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Minneapolis
FOX 9
Nicholas Enger article

Nicholas Enger

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Amanda Bolz is grieving and angry that three weeks after her son was shot and killed in Minneapolis, no arrests have been made.

"It’s huge, and it’s not just about vengeance and getting back. I need to know… I need that piece of it to be done with it. The not knowing, the waiting is torture," she said.

Family demands answers after shootings leave 2 dead during Minneapolis street racing incidents

Families are demanding answers after shootings left 2 people dead during Minneapolis street racing incidents earlier this month.

Her son, 17-year-old Nicholas Enger of Cambridge, was shot in the chest near East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue on June 5 as he was watching a group street racing. 

At one point, a confrontation at the scene escalated into gunfire. Officials said Enger was not the intended target.

"People were running and scattering, hitting the ground to take cover, and Nicholas didn’t have a chance."

Tragically, Nicholas was not the only young victim killed at a Minneapolis street racing, also known as "hotrodding", event that night. Vanessa Jenson, 19, was also at the wrong place at the wrong time about 20 minutes later. No arrests have been made in that case, either.

Bolz reports their two heartbroken families bonded recently over their shared anguish and quest for justice.

"We are infuriated," she said. "We need to know."

For GoFundMe information for Enger's family, click here.

Family remembers woman killed in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

A Chisago County family is grieving today, after losing their daughter to yet more gun violence in Minneapolis overnight.