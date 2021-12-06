Slick spots possible as cold moves in after winter snow

Frigid temperatures and strong winds are settling in across the state Monday and the snow over the weekend is causing some dangerous conditions for the morning commute.

Most of the snow that fell in the Twin Cities metro over the weekend melted on Sunday, falling temperatures is causing runoff on the roads to re-freeze, leading to some slick spots on the roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 69 crashes, 11 with injuries and one fatal, between 11 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. Sixty-five spinouts and two jackknifed semis were also reported during that period.

Drivers are advised to plan extra time for their trips this morning. But it’s not just the roads: be careful walking on sidewalks, driving and streets.

