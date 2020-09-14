Facing influx of cats, Animal Humane Society urges adoption
(FOX 9) - The Animal Humane Society is reminding residents of adoption opportunities as the organization experiences an influx of cats.
According to AHS, the organization is coming off a busy kitten season, and many shelters still have many loving adult cats that need homes.
Shelters have brought in a lot of stray felines as well as owner-surrendered cats.
Credit: Animal Humane Society
The available cats are located at the Woodbury, Golden Valley and Coon Rapids shelters.
