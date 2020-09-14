Facing influx of cats, Animal Humane Society urges adoption

article

The Animal Humane Society is reminding residents of adoption opportunities as the organization experiences an influx of cats.

According to AHS, the organization is coming off a busy kitten season, and many shelters still have many loving adult cats that need homes.

Shelters have brought in a lot of stray felines as well as owner-surrendered cats.

Credit: Animal Humane Society

The available cats are located at the Woodbury, Golden Valley and Coon Rapids shelters.

For more information, click here.

