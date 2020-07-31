Extra distracted driving enforcement to start on anniversary of Minnesota's hands-free law

Coinciding with the first anniversary of Minnesota's hands-free cell phone law going into effect, law enforcement will have increased hands-free and distracted driving enforcement starting this weekend.

The extra enforcement period will last from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, according to the Department of Public Safety.

During the first 11 months under the hands-free law, 19,160 drivers were cited for breaking the law. Of those citations, 57 percent were drivers in the 21-40 age group.

READ NEXT: What you can and can't do under Minnesota's new hands-free driving law

According to preliminary data, from August 1, 2019 through July 1, 2020, there have been 19 distraction-related deaths on the roads, making up 6 percent of the total fatalities. That's a 4 percent decrease from last year over the same time period, showing the law could be making an impact.