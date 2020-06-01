Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death to make 1st court appearance on June 8

article

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, will make his first court appearance on June 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter—the same charges he filed against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the deadly shooting of Justine Damond in 2017.

It was announced Sunday that Attorney General Keith Ellison would be taking over the case from Freeman.

Chauvin is currently in custody at the at the state’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, where he is being held in segregation outside the general population.

Floyd died on May 25 after being detained by Chauvin and others officers responding to a call that he used a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. A video taken by a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness.

The other two officers holding Floyd down did not move from their positions until the ambulance arrived and the fourth officer standing nearby made no attempt to check on Floyd during the incident, despite bystanders’ pleas.