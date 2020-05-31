Minnesota governor puts AG Ellison in charge of George Floyd case

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Sunday night that Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the prosecution in the case of George Floyd's death.

George Floyd died May 25 after he was arrested by Minneapolis police. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in the death of George Floyd, and he was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

However, many activists believe Chauvin should face tougher charges. They also believe three other officers involved with the arrest should also face charges.

Gov. Walz said that as protesters gather across Minnesota and the rest of the country, "one of the things they've been making very, very clear: they don't trust the process. They don't believe justice can be served, and their frustrations are they believe that time and time again the system works perfectly well as it was designed to deny those rights and deny justice to communities of color. We have to make that process work for people. We have to start making sure trust is restored."

"I have made a decision that I think so many others have made, that Keith Ellison, our Attorney needs to lead this case, and I say that with a lot of experience to say it," he added. “I say it has someone who's known and seen the leadership of Attorney General Ellison for decades. I had the privilege and the pleasure to go into the U.S. Congress with the class of 2006 and serve for 12 years with Attorney General Ellison. I watched him lead on issues of civil and human rights. I watched him gain the respect of the entire U.S. Congress…he understood the systemic issues that were holding us back... and his voice was loud.”

When I spoke to Floyd family they were very clear they wanted the system to work for them. They wanted to believe that there was trust and facts would be heard and justice would be served. I can tell you, in Minnesota, having Keith Ellison as lead on this case, that will happen.

“It is with a large degree of humility and great seriousness that I accept the responsibility for leadership on this case for the killing of George Floyd. I want to let everyone know that we are gonna bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case,” Attorney General Ellison said.