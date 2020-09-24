Ex-husband in custody after woman possibly exposed to toxic chemical at Roseville park

article

A man is in custody after his ex-wife may have been exposed to a toxic chemical during a custody visit at a park in Roseville, Minnesota, according to Roseville police.

Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. officers responded to Central Park at 2540 Lexington Avenue to a report of a woman having a medical emergency. Investigators learned she was at the park with her children for a custody visit with her ex-husband.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where medical tests showed she may have been exposed to a hazardous chemical.

Thursday, police took the ex-husband into custody for questioning. The FBI Minneapolis Hazardous Evidence Response Team and the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team also returned to evaluate the park and determined the area is safe for the public.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at (651)792-7008.