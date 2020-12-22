Ex-Chisago County sheriff sentenced in harassment case

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Ex-Chisago County sheriff sentenced in harassment case

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan (left) appears in court in 2019 in a stalking case. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - A former Chisago County sheriff was sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to harassing a female sheriff's office employee, according to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.

In October, Richard Duncan pleaded guilty to an amended count of gross misdemeanor harassment and gross misdemeanor misconduct of a public officer.

As part of the plea deal, he was sentenced Tuesday to two years of stayed jail time and four years of probation. The judge also ordered him to receive psychological treatment from an independent psychologist. During his probation, he will not be allowed to own a gun. He is also not allowed to have contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Duncan sent his co-worker threatening messages using the pseudonym "Control Freak" in an attempt to get to her attend a law enforcement training in Bemidji and stay in the same hotel room as him with one bed. The messages happened over several weeks in the fall of 2017. Shortly following an internal investigation by the County Human Resources Department, Duncan admitted he was the source of the emails and text messages. He later resigned from his role as sheriff.

At the sentencing, the victim described the fear she felt throughout the incident and the stress the situation has left on her family

"The very person that took an oath to serve and protect is also the same person that invoked fear and harm in my life," said the victim. "Duncan threatened my children's lives, he did this to me, what else is he capable of?"

The judge called his behavior "troubling." Duncan expressed regret for his actions and said he accepted the consequence of his actions.

"Although I have had mental health issues in the past that contribute to my actions, I knew then and I do know now that my actions were wrong," said Duncan.