Escaped inmate in Hibbing returned to prison after fleeing on foot

A man in custody at a hospital in Hibbing who complained of chest pains escaped on Thursday in the process of being transported back to jail.

What we know

On Oct. 17, Laron Lyndell Brown, who is in custody at the St. Louis County Jail for felony domestic assault by strangulation, was receiving care at the Fairview Range Medical Center after reportedly complaining about chest pains.

After being released to return to jail as part of the medical screening, Brown escaped on foot from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy that was guarding him.

Search efforts

A search throughout the Hibbing area involving several agencies led to Brown being found on Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., when he was again taken into custody by authorities.

Agencies involved in the search included the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Hibbing Police Department, Chisholm Police Department, Eveleth Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

What’s next?

Authorities say more charges will be pending as a result of the escape.