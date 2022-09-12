Emotional moments as family remembers victims of St. Paul quadruple homicide

It was a solemn and emotional night on Monday in St. Paul as a family remembered the victims of a quadruple homicide who were found dead in a cornfield one year ago today .

Thirty-five-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm were found by a farmer in a cornfield outside Sheridan, Wisconsin on September 12, 2021.

Investigators later determined the men and women had been killed in St. Paul and driven into western Wisconsin, where they were left in an abandoned vehicle.

Monday night, the tremendous loss was remembered as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley held a balloon release in her honor.

"Never in my imagination did I think I would be sitting here, still mourning my daughter – let alone that I would lose my daughter." Nitosha's father Damone Presley told FOX 9.

Two men, 37-year-old Antoine Suggs and his father 56-year-old Darren McWright, were charged in the case.