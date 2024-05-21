Elvis Presley's granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure sale, alleges fraud

article

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, is reportedly suing to stop a foreclosure auction of the iconic Graceland estate , alleging fraud and claiming that the company behind the sale isn’t even real.

Keough, the 34-year-old daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and current owner of Graceland, filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, according to FOX 13 in Memphis , citing court documents.

Elvis bought Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1957, and it remained his home base throughout the height of his success and ultimately became his final resting place. The estate has since welcomed millions of paid visitors over the past four decades.

Here’s what to know about the fight over Graceland:

Is Graceland for sale?

Lisa Marie, Elvis’ only daughter, became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust when he died in 1977. Along with Elvis Presley Enterprises, the trust managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005.

But she retained ownership of Graceland Mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home. Her son is buried there, along with her father and other members of the Presley family.

Keough, who recently starred in "Daisy Jones & The Six," inherited Graceland when Lisa Marie died in January 2023 . Lisa Marie is also now buried at the famed Memphis landmark.

This week, it was reported that a non-judicial sale of Graceland had been scheduled for May 23 by a purported company named Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC.

Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC presented court documents claiming that Lisa Marie borrowed $3.8 million and gave a deed of trust encumbering Graceland as collateral.

The company claimed that Presley never paid that debt and has now moved to sell Graceland, FOX 13 reported.

In response, Keoug claimed that the documents from Naussany Investments are false. Keough also claimed in the lawsuit – filed May 15 in Shelby County Chancery Court – that Lisa Marie never borrowed money from the company and never gave them the deed of trust to Graceland, FOX 13 reported.

Furthermore, Keough alleged that Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC isn't even a real company.

"On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale," court records filed by Keough claim, according to FOX 13.

Attached to the lawsuit filed on behalf of Keough are the alleged loan to Lisa Marie Presley and the deed of trust, according to the local news station.

Attorneys for Keough claim that Lisa Marie's signature has been falsified on those documents. The court records also claim that the notary who supposedly notarized those documents confirmed that she did not – and that she never met Lisa Marie.

On Monday, Keough’s legal team secured a temporary restraining order, and an injunction hearing was set for Wednesday, WREG-TV News reported.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.