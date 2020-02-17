Electrical fire at high-rise office building in Bloomington, Minnesota sends 1 to hospital

article

An electrical fire in the basement of Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington, Minnesota left two people injured Monday morning.

Bloomington Fire Chief Ulie Seal said the fire was first reported at the high-rise office building on the 5000 block of American Boulevard at 8:20 a.m. The building was quickly evacuated.

One of the two people who were injured was transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The other was evaluated at the scene and released.

The fire caused some damage to the electrical system, including knocking out some of the power, but there was no structural damage to the building. Firefighters extinguished the fire and are now working to restore the power.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.