Edina teen charged in attempted carjacking

By
Published 
Edina
FOX 9

Teen charged in attempted carjacking in Edina

One of the five teenagers involved in an attempted carjacking outside an Edina school last week has been charged.

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - One juvenile has been charged following an attempted carjacking that sent an Edina Middle School into lockdown last week. 

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office confirms one of five teenagers involved in an attempted carjacking April 26 has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery. The other suspects’ cases remain under review. 

In a letter to parents Monday, Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley confirmed that the suspects were all Edina High School students. Stanley said the students are no longer enrolled in the district. 

The incident occurred last Wednesday around 10 a.m. when police were called to an attempted carjacking near 70th Street and Antrim Road. 

Nearby Valley View Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown while police responded. 

When the suspects were apprehended, district officials say an imitation air soft gun with the orange tipped removed was found on one of them. 

Officials said they were limited in how much information they could release about the suspects or consequences associated with the incident due to them being juveniles, but they did say the students have not been on campus since the incident, and are no longer enrolled in the district.

The names of the individuals are being withheld by authorities because they are underaged. 