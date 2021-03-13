Edina offers $1,000 reward for information on Speedway robbery

article

The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of the people responsible for a recent robbery at a Speedway gas station on France Avenue.

According to the Edina Police Department, at 7:08 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to aggravated robbery at Speedway, located at 5401 France Ave. S. The two suspects held the cashier at knifepoint, demanding money from the register. The suspects then fled from the business. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The cashier was treated for minor injuries related to the incident.

The first suspect was described as a Black man wearing a surgical mask, dark hoodie, dark pants and pink Croc shoes. The second suspect was described as a Black man with a surgical mask, blue hooded sweatshirt with a dark jacket, blue jeans with rips, and white shoes.

If you have information regarding this incident or suspects, contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600. Your identity may remain confidential.