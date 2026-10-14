Eden Prairie shooting suspect targeted in Bloomington shooting: court docs

The Brief New court documents allege a suspect in the Eden Prairie homecoming shooting was targeted in a Bloomington shooting days later. Bloomington police say a shooting targeting Abdirahman Ahmed Jama may have been retaliation for other recent shootings. The new details were revealed in court documents as authorities sought an extreme risk protection order that would allow authorities to seize firearms from Jama.



New court documents allege that a suspect charged in connection to the Eden Prairie homecoming shooting became the target of another shooting just days later in Bloomington where 100 rounds were fired on Harriet Avenue.

Eden Prairie and Bloomington shootings linked

What we know:

Court documents filed this week for an application for an extreme risk protection order – that would allow authorities to seize guns from Abdirahman Ahmed Jama – allege that Jama was the target of the Oct. 6 shooting on Harriet Avenue in Bloomington.

Police said about 100 rounds were fired during that incident that authorities suspected was connected to Somali gang violence. The new court documents now allege that the Bloomington shooting was likely "a retaliatory shooting due to other recent shootings."

Dig deeper:

The new documents state that Jama, Mahamed Ali Haji, and Omar Adan Abdullahi were playing basketball in Minneapolis prior to the shooting. The shots were fired as the group went to drop Jama off at his home. Jama lives in the area of the shooting on Harriet.

The docs say while dropping Jama off, "multiple unknown suspects approached from the north discharging firearms at Jama."

The vehicle Jama was in was struck multiple times, including in the windshield and headlight.

Local perspective:

The court documents don't specifically name the Eden Prairie shooting as the event that sparked the violence. They only state that the Oct. 6 shooting was directly related to an "event in a nearby jurisdiction where gang members from St. Paul were targeted."

Eden Prairie police said the two victims in the Eden Prairie shooting were from St. Paul and were "known to police."

EP shooting suspects appear in court

The backstory:

Jama, Abdullahi, and Haji were among four additional people charged this week in connection to the shooting outside Eden Prairie High School's homecoming game. All four are facing third-degree riot charges.

The alleged gunman in the shooting, 18-year-old Adam Abdihakeem Adam, was charged last week with second-degree assault and a count of riot with a dangerous weapon.

Jama was charged on Tuesday with an additional count of carrying a pistol without a permit. That charge stems from a separate incident last June at Eden Prairie High School's graduation ceremony at Grace Church, where police allege Jama was carrying a Glock pistol without a permit.

Big picture view:

Police said while reviewing Jama's phone for evidence, they found "numerous videos that showed him in possession of numerous firearms (pistols, rifles, etc.) over the preceding months."

In the application for the protection order, police argue that Jama is seen in the videos "handling firearms in a reckless manner which is a threat to public safety."

What's next:

Eden Prairie football is set to play Eastview on Wednesday night at home. The district is implementing increased security measures for the remainder of the season following the homecoming shooting.