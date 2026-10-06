Bloomington shooting: 100+ rounds fired in Somali gang-related incident

The Brief Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says an overnight shooting on the 10000 block of Harriet Avenue is being linked to Somali-American gang violence that's growing in the Twin Cities metro. More than 100 shots were fired. One minor was hurt, and no arrests were made. Hodges held an afternoon news conference to discuss the ongoing violence involving Somali-American gangs, and was joined by Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn, Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.



Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says an overnight shooting in the community is linked to Somali-American gang activity that is growing and intensifying across the Twin Cities.

Hodges was joined at a Tuesday afternoon news conference by Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn and Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett, as both communities have been dealing with recent violence linked to Somali-American gangs. Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt was also at the news conference.

Bloomington shooting

What we know:

Bloomington police responded at about 12:47 a.m. Tuesday to the 10000 block of Harriet Avenue on a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, police said they found multiple shell casings and one minor injury was reported.

Hodges played surveillance video that showed at least two individuals firing shots, and says more than 100 shots were fired. No arrests have been made, but Hodges says the incident is connected to Somali-American gang activity.

Hodges described it as not your typical gang activity involving territory and drugs.

"They’re coming from two-parent homes, living in apartment buildings with $3,500 rent, driving luxury cars, when you hit their house, they’re not dealing with money, there’s no drugs, they’re purchasing legal firearms. These kids are different. They’re out here shooting each other based on social media beef," Hodges said.

Eden Prairie shootings

The backstory:

Chief Sackett said Tuesday a shooting at an Eden Prairie, Minnesota gas station Monday night is being connected to recent Somali gang violence across the Twin Cities metro.

Eden Prairie police responded around 8:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at a Speedway gas station on Highway 5 and County Road 4. No one was injured, and police said those involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police detained four people for questioning, but they were later released after it was determined they were not directly involved with the incident.

Sackett added that they don’t have the information yet to say whether last Friday’s shooting outside the Eden Prairie homecoming football game is connected to Somali-American gang violence.

Edina shootings

Dig deeper:

Edina Police Chief Tood Milburn said Tuesday two recent shootings in their community are connected to Somali-American gang violence.

In late July, police responded to Yancey Park on a report of a large gathering and gunfire. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but police are offering a $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

On Sept. 22, Edina police responded to a report of gunfire at Our Lady of Grace Church. Nobody was hurt in that incident, but shots were fired as a group of people were playing basketball near the parking lot. A search warrant revealed more than 50 shots were fired, and the investigation indicates there were multiple shooters.

The City of Edina held a safety meeting Monday night, where leaders and residents made their voices heard about the ongoing situation.

Sheriff Witt says two Hennepin County task forces have been reassigned to handle Somali-American gang violence in the Twin Cities.