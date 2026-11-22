The Brief An Elk River woman is accused of getting more than $36K in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to, according court documents filed in Sherburne County. Investigators said Nimo Abdukadir Sheikh Yussuf did not accurately report who lived in her home or household income from Dec. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2025. The complaint says the overpayment totaled $36,722.



An Elk River woman is accused of getting more than $36,000 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to, according to charges filed in Sherburne County Court.

How the benefit claims unfolded

A complaint states Nimo Abdukadir Sheikh Yussuf began receiving SNAP benefits in December 2022 after applying on Nov. 28, 2022. According to the complaint, she reported $0 income and said no one in her household worked or expected to work in the next 30 days.

Timeline:

The complaint says Yussuf reaffirmed that information in reports and applications dated June 29, 2023, Nov. 29, 2023 and Sept. 20, 2024. On the Sept. 20, 2024 application, the complaint says she did not list her 21-year-old son, A.N., as a household member.

The complaint states Yussuf told a caseworker during a Sept. 23, 2024 interview that A.N. lived in the home but was not on the application. The caseworker then added him to the case because the complaint says he had to be included until age 22.

Local perspective:

The complaint states, a caseworker asked on March 4, 2025 for proof of A.N.'s employment after getting notice that he was working. On March 21, 2025, Yussuf responded that A.N. did not want to be part of the SNAP case.

The complaint says the caseworker told Yussuf that A.N. still had to be included because he was under 22. According to the complaint, Yussuf then said that "he moved out last year, January."

What investigators said they found

The complaint states investigators reviewed income records and found that A.N. had income during every month the benefits were received through work with home health agencies.

The complaint states authorities contacted A.N. on July 15, 2025 at the home on 195th Circle NW, and A.N. acknowledged living there consistently since 2021. The complaint also says A.N.'s vehicle was registered there as of April 2024 and his driver's license was updated to that address in February 2025.

The complaint says the failure to accurately report household members and income led to an overpayment of $36,722 between Dec. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2025. Court records show the state charged Yussuf with one felony count.

Court records list a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $100,000 fine or both.

What we don't know:

Court documents do not show whether Yussuf has an attorney, or whether she has entered a plea.