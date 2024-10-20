Eden Prairie PD searching for missing boy with autism

article

A search is underway in Eden Prairie on Sunday night after a child with autism has gone missing.

What we know

Eden Prairie police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing Sunday evening.

Mohammed Mohammed, who is non-verbal, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. near his home on Cardiff Lane – which is behind the Wendy's plaza near Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive.

Police say the boy is Black, stands 4-feet-6-inches tall, and was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Authorities search an area of Cardiff Lane in Eden Prairie for a missing boy. (FOX 9)

Background

FOX 9 crews saw the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter hovering over the area during the evening hours. Police were also using drones near a body of water off Cardiff.

Residents are encouraged to check their properties and any security footage for signs of Mohammed or areas where a child might seek shelter.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.