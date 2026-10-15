Eden Prairie homecoming shooting: 4th riot suspect arrested, released on bond

The Brief The fourth man facing a riot charge in the Eden Prairie homecoming shooting was arrested Wednesday and released on bond early Thursday. Musab Aden, 19, is charged with third-degree riot and was one of two people injured in the shooting. Three other men facing riot charges made their first court appearances Wednesday, while the alleged gunman appeared in court on Monday.



The fourth man facing a riot charge in connection with the Oct. 2 shooting at Eden Prairie High School’s homecoming football game was arrested Wednesday evening and released hours later on bond.

Riot suspect arrested, released

What we know:

Musab Ibrahim Aden, 19, was charged via warrant on Oct. 14 with one count of third-degree riot for unlawful force or violence in connection with the shooting.

Hennepin County Jail records show Aden was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Wednesday and released around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

What's next:

His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.

First court appearances

Dig deeper:

Three other men facing riot charges — 18-year-old Abdirahman Ahmed Jama, 19-year-old Omar Adan Abdullahi, and 20-year-old Mahamed Ali Haji — made their first court appearances Wednesday morning.

The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Adam Abdihakeem Adam, posted bond and made his first court appearance Monday. He faces two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of riot involving a dangerous weapon.

RELATED: Eden Prairie homecoming shooting: Riot suspect charged in separate graduation gun incident

Oct. 2 homecoming shooting

The backstory:

The incident began with a fight on the stadium grounds that police broke up. Authorities said several people involved were making gang signs during the disturbance, and multiple people were ejected from the stadium, including Aden and another individual.

As the two walked through the parking lot, a black Hyundai Sonata and blue Subaru Legacy entered the lot. Several people got out of the vehicles, and a fight involving around 10 people broke out between the groups, according to court documents.

Charges state that surveillance video allegedly showed Adam, the driver of the Sonata, returning to his vehicle before coming back to the fight and firing a gun at Aden and another person, striking both.

The shooting prompted officials to stop the football game and evacuate the stadium.

Investigators believe those involved in the fight and shooting are associated with gangs.

RELATED: Eden Prairie mayor on Somali gang violence: 'We're not alone'