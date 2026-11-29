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The Brief A man was arrested in Minneapolis after a shooting left another man dead and two others injured. Officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of 2nd Street North at about 4:55 a.m. The suspect was arrested at the scene, and investigators say they are still working to determine what led to the shooting.



Police arrested a man at the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis that left one man dead and two others injured.

Minneapolis shooting arrest

What we know:

Minneapolis officers say they responded to the 3300 block of 2nd Street North at about 4:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and rendered aid, but the man later died at the hospital, police say.

Authorities say they then learned two other men arrived at the hospital in private vehicles and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then arrested a man at the scene for probable cause murder, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspect have not been shared, and police say they are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to reach out to the Minneapolis Police Department via policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.