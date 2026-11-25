The Brief Two of Minnesota’s four major election recounts remain unfinished as the process stretches into December. The unsettled races are in the First Congressional District and a state Senate contest tied to ballot challenges in Clay and Becker counties. Recounts in Anoka and Washington counties are over, confirming wins for Republicans -- Rep. Nolan West and Sen. Karin Housley.



A couple major Minnesota election contests are still up in the air as recount season is stretching into December.

Where things stand

Two out of four big recounts are still unfinished, so the state won’t officially have a full roster for its congressional delegation or its state senate.

What’s undecided

U.S. Congress:

The state canvassing board certified a 324-vote win for Democrat Jake Johnson in the First Congressional District. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad requested a state-funded recount since the race was well within the 0.5% threshold.

That recount covers several counties and it’ll take place next week — from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

The state canvassing board will confirm a winner on Dec. 8.

State senate:

A recount in Clay and Becker counties concluded Tuesday with Republican challenger and Hawley school board member Austin Peterson gaining one vote to his Election Night advantage.

Incumbent Sen. Rob Kupec, (DFL-Moorhead), challenged 11 ballot decisions — enough to change the outcome of the state canvassing board decides them in his favor. Peterson also challenged 20 ballot decisions.

We’ll know a winner after the canvassing board meeting on Dec. 8.

What’s settled

Recounts in Washington and Anoka counties wrapped up in the last week with incumbents narrowly regaining their seats.

In Anoka County:

Rep. Nolan West, (R-Blaine), won by 22 votes on Election Night and while a recount ended with a 9-vote advantage for challenger Amanda Matchett, West pulled out a win and he’ll return to the state House in January.

In Washington County:

Sen. Karin Housley, (R-Stillwater), had a 42-vote advantage after Election Night and DFL challenger Nat Smith didn’t gain any ground during the Washington County recount. The county canvassing board confirmed Housley’s win last Friday.

DFL majority sizes

With West’s win confirmed, the DFL will hold a 77-57 advantage in the state House.

They’ll have a 39-28 majority in the state senate if Peterson’s win is confirmed or 40-27 if the canvassing board decisions end up giving Kupec enough votes to win.