Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead in Bloomington, Minn.

A man died after he was shot early Sunday morning in Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to police, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of Penn Avenue South on a report of shots fired. Authorities found multiple people exiting the house and discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where one later died from his injuries. The other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information, call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.