MSP holiday travel expected to grow 4% since last season

The Brief Officials with the MSP Airport are expecting a 4% increase in year-over-year holiday travel. The busiest day ahead of Christmas is expected to be Dec. 19, with nearly 43,000 passengers forecast to clear security checkpoints. Roughly 1.8 million people are expected to travel through MSP between Dec. 19, 2025, and Jan. 5, 2026.



Those headed for a flight in or out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this holiday stretch are likely to encounter busier checkpoints and terminals than they did last year.

MSP travel expected to increase

What we know:

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) says that MSP is expecting a 4% increase in activity compared to last season.

The MAC estimates that more than 763,000 people could pass through MSP security screening checkpoints between Dec. 19, 2025, and Jan. 5, 2026 — an 18-day period that covers typical New Year’s Day travel.

When combined with inbound and connecting passengers, the MAC says that roughly 1.8 million people are expected to travel through MSP during the same timeframe.

Dig deeper:

The single busiest day ahead of Christmas is expected to be Friday, Dec. 19, with nearly 43,000 passengers forecast to clear MSP’s security checkpoints.

Airlines will operate a peak of 445 departures on that day alone, the MAC says.

The days following Christmas will be even busier. More than 50,000 people are expected to be screened each day on Friday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 28. The holiday travel boost means inbound roadways, parking ramps and terminal lobbies will be very busy at times.

What they're saying:

"We’re entering prime time for holiday travel and the start of the winter vacation season, when MSP sees an increasing number of flights to warmer and sunnier destinations," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC, which owns and operates MSP. "We continue to coordinate with our airlines and federal partners to make sure we’re staffed for peak traffic over the next three weeks and can provide the world-class assistance to travelers and airport visitors that MSP is known for."

Why you should care:

MAC officials say that travelers should prepare for busier than normal roadways and terminal areas due to the increased passenger activity.