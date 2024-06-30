Expand / Collapse search
Eagan crash on Highway 55: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured and driver not located

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 30, 2024 10:53pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Fatal crash on Highway 55 in Eagan [RAW]

One passenger is dead, another is seriously injured after a two car crash on Highway 55 and Lexington Avenue in Eagan Saturday afternoon. The driver of the car with the fatality and serious injuries has not been located by authorities.

A two-car crash in Eagan has left a passenger killed, another one seriously injured on Saturday, while authorities search for the driver. 

According to Minneasota State Patrol, around 3 p.m. Saturday the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 55 and Lexington Avenue. A 41-year-old woman was driving a Lincoln MKX eastbound on Highway 55 in Eagan, while a person driving a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling westbound on Highway 55. The driver of the Lincoln then ran a red light and crashed into the passenger side of the Volkswagen. 

The driver of the Volkswagen reportedly fled on foot from the scene of the crash, authorities said. One passenger in the Volkswagen was killed, and another in that car was seriously injured. 

According to law enforcement, the driver of the Lincoln was not injured. 

Authorities say as of 6 p.m. Sunday, the driver of the Volkswagen has not been located. 

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities are working to identify the passengers in the crash. 