Dumpster lit on fire in Minneapolis after deadly law enforcement shooting

By Rose Semenov
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
uptown dumpster fire article

A dumpster fire burns on Lake Street near the parking garage where a deadly law enforcement shooting occurred in Minneapolis on June 3, 2021. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Protesters lit a dumpster on fire Thursday night in Minneapolis' Uptown area following a deadly law enforcement shooting at a parking garage.

Thursday around 2:10 p.m., a U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) taskforce made up of local law enforcement officers were trying to arrest a person wanted on a state arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a USMS statement. Law enforcement sources told FOX 9 this person was a murder suspect.

Dumpster lit on fire after deadly law enforcement shooting in Minneapolis

A dumpster was lit on fire near the scene of a deadly law enforcement shooting in Minneapolis. Protesters have been gathering near the scene since the incident happened to voice concerns.

According to USMS, the person was in a parked car, did not follow commands and took out a handgun. In response, members of the taskforce fired shots and the person died at the scene.

Following the shooting, a crowd of protesters began to gather near the parking garage in the 1400 block of Lake Street. By 9:30 p.m. law enforcement providing security had left the area. Around 10:10 p.m. the dumpster was lit on fire at the intersection of Lake Street and Girard Avenue S.

After the dumpster burned, people continued to add other items, like garbage cans to keep the fire burning.

dumpster fire minneapolis

A dumpster was set on fire at Lake Street and Girard Avenue S following a deadly law enforcement shooting in Minneapolis on June 3, 2021.

A crowd of a few dozen is gathered in the intersection while a barricade was in place at Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue.

Around midnight, Minneapolis police officers returned to the area and formed a line and used flash bangs to move the remaining group of people down Lake Street several blocks. Our photographer saw firefighters extinguish the remaining flames from the fire as well as glass broken at a Target store nearby.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.