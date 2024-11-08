Duluth shootings: 4 victims, suspect identified by police

The Brief Duluth police have identified the victims and the suspect in a pair of fatal shootings that happened on Thursday. Two children and three adults were found shot to death, including the suspect. A news conference is set to be held at noon on Friday.



Duluth law enforcement are releasing new details about a pair of shootings that left two children and three adults dead on Thursday, including the suspected shooter.

Identities released

Authorities have released the following identities:

Anthony Nephew, 46, of Duluth, is suspected of shooting the victims and was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Erin Abramson, 47, of Duluth, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Jacob Nephew, 15, of Duluth, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Kathryn Nephew, 45, of Duluth, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Oliver Nephew, 7, of Duluth, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated following a Duluth Police Department news conference at noon. Check back to watch that news conference live in the player above.

Background

Duluth police say the first two victims, Erin Abramson, 45, and Jacob Nephew, 15, both from Duluth, were found at a home in the 6000 block of Tacony Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Both reportedly sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to identify a suspect in those killings, which led them to the suspect's home in the 4400 block of West 6th Street in Duluth.

At the second crime scene, officers found the other two victims, Kathryn Nephew, 45, and Oliver Nephew, 7, both from Duluth, with fatal gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Anthony Nephew, 46, from Duluth, was also found dead at that location with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know

Authorities have not released information on a possible motive or the specific circumstances leading up to the shootings.