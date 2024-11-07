Duluth shootings: 5 dead at two homes, including suspect

article

Five people, including the suspect and two children, were found dead at two Duluth homes on Thursday after a series of shootings, police say.

What we know

Duluth police say the first two victims were found at a home on Tacony Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers were called to that home for a welfare check when they discovered the bodies of the victims: a 45-year-old woman and a child. Both had been shot to death.

Officers were able to identify a suspect in those killings, which led them to the suspect's home on West 6th Street in Duluth.

Second crime scene

Officers then found two more victims, a 45-year-old woman and another child dead, also from gunshot wounds. The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was also found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Context

Authorities say the suspect knew the victims, but did not elaborate on their relationships. Police also have not identified the victims or the suspect as they work to notify family.

The investigation is ongoing.