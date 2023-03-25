Driver tries to use ‘Get Out of Jail Free Card’ during traffic stop in Chisago County

article

During a traffic stop in Chisago County, a driver surprised law enforcement by presenting a "Get Out of Jail Free" card from the board game Monopoly.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the humorous and unusual encounter a deputy had on Friday night.

"Last night a deputy did a traffic stop, and the driver handed him this card, along with his driver’s license," the sheriff’s office said. "Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document."

The sheriff’s office did not say why the driver was pulled over or if he got a ticket but said he got "points for the effort and humor."