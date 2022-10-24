Driver to plead guilty to killing Minneapolis protester in 2021

article

The man accused of driving a car into a group of protesters, killing one, in Minneapolis in June 2021 will plead guilty.

Nicholas Kraus, who was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, is charged with second-degree murder for the crash that killed 31-year-old Deonna Marie and injured three others on June 13, 2021.

Prosecutors alleged Kraus plowed his SUV through a protest at the intersection of West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South in Uptown. The intersection had been blocked off by protesters after federal task force members shot and killed Winston Smith, a 32-year-old Black man.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Details of the plea deal have not been released.

This is a developing story.