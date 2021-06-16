Man charged with murder for driving into Uptown protest, killing woman

The driver of an SUV that crashed into a group of protesters in the Uptown area of Minneapolis Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others, has been charged with murder.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Nicholas Kraus, 35, of St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault for the incident that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Deona Marie.

A group of people had gathered for a protest at the parking ramp where Winston Boogie Smith Jr. was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshals task force on June 3. Minneapolis police officers watching the protest on city surveillance cameras saw an SUV drive into parked cars that were acting as a barricade at the intersection of West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South and backing into the crowd, striking multiple people.

One of the protesters, Deona Marie, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

People at the scene said the group grabbed the driver from the vehicle detained him until law enforcement arrived to take him into custody.

