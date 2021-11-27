Driver injured with 'severe burns' after car fire in Golden Valley

article

Golden Valley police say a 23-year-old man is recovering after a car fire left "severe burns to his body."

Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a car "fully engulfed in flames" down an embankment around Golden Valley Road and Bassett Creek Drive. Police say they found the man in Bassett Creek and transferred him to a local hospital. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say the man has "life-threatening" injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Golden Valley Police Department, State Fire Marshal and Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.