Driver injured after semi truck rolls off I-94, crashes near St. Croix River

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wisconsin State Patrol says one man was injured after a semi rolled over and crashed on an embankment near the St. Croix River in Hudson. (Wisconsin State Patrol)

Authorities say a 22-year-old man was injured after crashing a semi truck along the frozen shores of the St. Croix River in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Saturday at milepost one on Interstate 94. The driver in the semi was traveling westbound when it rolled over and crashed near an embankment along the St. Croix River.

Hudson Police Department, St. Croix County Sheriff's Department, Lake View Medical and Hudson Fire Department assisted State Patrol in extricating the driver and taking him to the Regions Hospital. State Patrol said the man, who is from Minneapolis, sustained minor injuries.