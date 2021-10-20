Driver flees police, crashes into building in Burnsville, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after a man fled police and crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Burnsville, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:21 a.m., a trooper was driving south on Highway 77 at Highway 13 in Eagan when they spotted a driver in an F-150 that was weaving out of the lane lines.

The trooper tried to stop the F-150, but the driver sped off and exited to Diffley Road. Officials said that after fleeing on city streets, the driver got back onto southbound Highway 77 before exiting onto County Road 38.

The driver then crashed into a building at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 5 in Burnsville. The State Patrol squad also sustained damage as a result of the crash.

The driver of the F-150 fled on foot after the crash and was eventually arrested. The driver showed suspected signs of impairment, and a blood sample was obtained.

Both the trooper and the suspect were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation.