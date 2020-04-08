Dr. Fauci bobbleheads raise over $100K for PPE for health care workers on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

The sale of bobbleheads depicting Dr. Anthony Fauci has now raised more than $100,000 for the American Hospital Association’s 100 Million Mask Challenge—a push to get more personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, started selling the Dr. Fauci bobbleheads last week, with $5 from each sale of the $25 bobbleheads going towards the 100 Million Mask Challenge. According to the museum, people from all over the world have preordered the bobbleheads.

$5 from every sale of a bobblehead depicting Dr. Anthony Fauci goes to the AHA's 100 Million Mask Challenge. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum / FOX 9)

Dr. Fauci is one of the leading members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force who has become well known to the American people through the televised briefings that have taken place daily as the nation grapples with the pandemic.

“We hope the bobbleheads and the impact they are having puts a smile on people’s faces during these unprecedented times and inspires small businesses to do whatever they can to make a difference in the fight against the coronavirus,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement.

The Dr. Fauci bobbleheads are the museum’s best-selling bobblehead of all time.

The bobbleheads are still available for preorder, and $5 from each bobblehead will continue to be donated to support the AHA’s efforts to get PPE for health care workers.