DoorDash driver assaulted in Shorewood says customer shouted 'Go back to your country' at him

A DoorDash food delivery driver says he was repeatedly hit by a Shorewood, Minn. customer who shouted, “Go back to your country,” at him among other things.

According to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of St. Albans Bay Road in Shorewood on Sunday, Oct. 27 just before 10 a.m. for the report of an assault.

Police say the customer was dissatisfied at where the driver left the food order. The customer, a 54-year-old, was arrested and booked for fifth-degree assault. The incident is still under investigation by police.

Thursday, at a press conference hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the delivery driver claimed he was told, “Go back to your country,” among other Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist slurs.

CAIR says a bystander came to the aid of the driver, who spoke to the media Thursday. The driver, Haarun Galbayte, said he was still shocked the assault happened to him.

At the press conference, Galbayte said the attacker punched him in the head three times and then elbowed him while shouting at him.

CAIR said it believes the assault should be investigated as a hate crime.

South St. Paul Police Department’s release did not include details about what the suspect said to the victim.