Doobie Brothers first Grandstand act announced for 2020 Minnesota State Fair

The Doobie Brothers are the first confirmed Grandstand act for the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together, the Minnesota State Fair announced Monday.

The Doobie Brothers will play the Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 28 as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

The State Fair plans to announce additional Grandstand shows in the next few weeks.

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 27 and runs through Labor Day.