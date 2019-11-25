Expand / Collapse search

Doobie Brothers first Grandstand act announced for 2020 Minnesota State Fair

Published 
Falcon Heights
FOX 9
article

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: The Doobie Brothers Perform Toulouse Street And The Captain and Me Albums Live at The Ryman on November 18, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. ( Jason Kempin/Getty Images )

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Doobie Brothers are the first confirmed Grandstand act for the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together, the Minnesota State Fair announced Monday.

The Doobie Brothers will play the Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 28 as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. 

The State Fair plans to announce additional Grandstand shows in the next few weeks.   

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 27 and runs through Labor Day. 