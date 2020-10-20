Donations pour in to purchase vehicle for Officer Matson

article

In just four days, donations poured in to purchase a vehicle for Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the head earlier this year while responding to a call.

The vehicle will be able to accommodate Matson's wheelchair and his family of four. On Tuesday, nearly $50,000 had been donated to the campaign, and an anonymous donor pledged to pay the remaining costs for the vehicle, according to the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

Matson was critically injured in January. Since then, he has gone through months of recovery and physical therapy. Monday, he returned home and was able to hug his young daughters for the first time since April. The Waseca community lined the streets to welcome him back.

While the donations have been raised for the vehicle, the GoFundMe campaign will continue as the Matson family will continue to face more medical and personal expenses.