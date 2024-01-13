Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:27 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Mower County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Dog miraculously rescued after surviving 60-Foot cliff fall

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations
0dcf0c3f- article

A dog was rescued after falling 60 feet from a cliff. (Credit: Erik Olsen/National Park Service)

MUNISING, Mich. - A dog was rescued after surviving a 60-foot fall from a cliff, park rangers said. 

The National Park Service said on January 10, the 3-year-old dog, named Dancer, got off her leash and fell. 

It happened near Miners Castle in the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore area.

The owners spent hours searching the area and had believed she had not survived the fall after being unable to locate her in the dark. 

Park rangers were then notified and a professional rope rescue team helped to recover the dog from the treacherous section of Lake Superior shoreline. 

RELATED: Dog 'badly abused' finally finds forever home after nearly 500 days in shelter

The next morning, they located Dancer, who was cold but alive. 

"Though she had spent the night trying to keep warm, she was excited to see rescuers," the NPS said in a media release. "Dancer, who has been described as a 'professional troublemaker,' has been reunited with her Minnesota-based family and is recovering well."

"With this year’s mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years" Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. "It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly." 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 