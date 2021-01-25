Dog inside car stolen from Bloomington hotel found safe, police say

article

A dog that went missing after the car he was in was stolen outside a hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota Saturday night has been found safe, according to police.

The Bloomington Police Department said a family had left their car running outside the Element Hotel at the Mall of America while they were in the lobby checking in, the Bloomington Police Department said. Their dog, a border collie named Remy, was inside the vehicle.

The car was reported stolen just after 10 p.m.

Police announced on Monday that Remy had been found safe and will be reunited with his owner soon.

No additional details have been released.