Car with family dog inside stolen from Bloomington hotel parking lot

article

A family is hoping police can locate their car after it was taken Saturday night with their dog inside.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the family left their vehicle running outside the Element Hotel at the Mall of America with their blue merle Border Collie named Remy inside. They were in the lobby checking into the hotel.

The car was reported stolen just after 10 p.m. It is a gray 2017 Kia Sorento. The hotel has video of a suspect in the case and police are investigating.

Remy is a male with a red collar without any tags. He is not neutered, but is friendly and microchipped.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the car or dog are asked to call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.