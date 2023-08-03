DNR offering forest management grants, primarily to address Emerald Ash Borer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced over $25 million in grants are available for "urban and community forest management."

The funding comes as part of the last legislative session.

The grants, which are avail to local governments, tribal governments, and non-profit organizations through June 2027, are primarily aimed at addressing Emerald Ash Borer.

The grants are available in two categories; ReLeaf Grants and Shade Tree Program Bonding Grants.

ReLeaf Grants cover tree inventories, management plans, tree stump removal, tree replacement and planting, education and outreach, chemical treatment of ash with injectable non-neonicotinoid insecticides, and several other activities. There is $6.9 million in funding currently available, with an additional $6.9 million available next year.

Shade Tree Program Bonding Grants cover removal and replanting of shade trees to provide environmental benefits; replacement of trees lost to forest pests, disease, or storm; and tree plantings to establish a more diverse community forest better able to withstand disease and forest pests. $10.1 million in funding is available to local governments, tribal governments, and non-profit organizations.

