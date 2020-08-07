Distance learning, in-person or hybrid: What Twin Cities school districts are planning for fall

After Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced last month school districts will be able to reopen this fall either in-person, with distance or with a hybrid of the two based on COVID-19 data in their counties, many school districts in the Twin Cities metro have begun finalizing their plans the upcoming school year.

Some of districts, such as Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools, are opting to start the school year with distance learning, while others are opting for a hybrid model of both in-person and distance learning.

Minneapolis Public Schools

Full distance learning model for all grades with in-person support available.

However, the school district is planning for five different phases with various learning models ranging from full distance learning at home to full in-person learning that it could move to throughout the school year based on infection rates in Hennepin County.

St. Paul Public Schools

Full distance learning with all students learning at home virtually.

Anoka-Hennepin Schools

Hybrid learning model with all K-12 students attending school in-person two days per week and participating in distance learning at home three days per week.

The district will announce specific days for each student and family no later than Aug. 14 as the district balances transportation and classroom needs.

District 196/Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools

Hybrid learning model with K-12 students divided into two cohorts by family. Each cohort will attend school in-person two days per week, with one cohort at school Mondays and Thursdays and the other at school on Tuesdays and Fridays. On other days, students will be learning from home.

Families will also have a full-time distance learning option if they do not want their children to attend school in-person.

Lakeville Area Schools

Hybrid model with all K-12 students learning in-person two days per week and participating in distance learning three days per week. Classrooms will be at 50 percent room capacity with students wearing face coverings and social distancing.

However, parents can opt to enroll their children in full-time distance learning.

South Washington County Schools

Hybrid learning model with all K-12 students divided into two groups by family. One group will attend school in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays while the other group will attend school in-person on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be a flexible instruction day where students could attend school in-person for exams, labs, individual or small group learning or participate in distance learning.

Stillwater Area Public Schools

Hybrid learning model with K-12 students learning in-person two days per week and at home the other three days.

Parents will be allowed to choose whether they want their children to participate in the hybrid model or full-time distance learning, but they are asked to commit to their choice for the first quarter of the school year.

Wayzata Public Schools

Hybrid learning model that divides students into two groups, with half attending classes in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On days they students are not in the classroom, they will participate in distance learning. Everyone will participate in distance learning on Fridays.