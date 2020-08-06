Wayzata schools plan for hybrid model of learning for fall

School officials in Wayzata are set to go with a hybrid learning model return to classes, that will include some students at school and some using distance learning depending on the day of the week.

Under their model, the district will divide students up into two groups, with some attending classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Fridays, everyone will be at home, learning remotely. The plan would keep at least 50 percent of students home on any given day.

The decision was announced Thursday evening during a school board work session. District officials have also posted a copy of the plan on their website.

Speaking during the meeting, Wayzata Superintendent Chace Anderson said the district has considered all options and consulted with the health department while deciding what to do for fall. He warns that if the district does go forward with hybrid learning, that decision could change as COVID-19 data changes.

"I would just encourage parents, even though we're zeroing on this hybrid learning model, that's consistent with today's data," explained Anderson. "We don't know at this point what the end of August will look like or early September. So, we're going to consider to monitor this."

"Much like we encourage families on the front-end of winter to have contingency plans for snow days, I would keep your contingency plans [for COVID-19] up to date," added Anderson.

While the situation could "pivot quickly," Anderson promises to keep families informed about the situation.

The school board is inviting anyone with questions about the fall plan to email communications@wayzataschools.com.