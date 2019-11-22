Discount tickets to 2020 Minnesota State Fair on sale Friday

article

Winter may be coming, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Discount admission tickets to the 2020 Minnesota State Fair went on sale Friday.

Pre-fair discount admission tickets are $12 now through Aug. 26. The State Fair is pushing them as holiday gift—although they are only available for purchase online or by phone, if you order your tickets before Dec. 13, the fair will mail the physical tickets to you by Dec. 23.

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 27 and runs through Labor Day.