Dion Ford's killing: Man sentenced for his role in fatal shooting

A man has been sentenced to more than 20 years for his role in the murder of former St. Paul athlete Dion Ford during a robbery attempt last year.

D'Angelo Semaj Dampier, 20, of St. Paul, was sentenced on Wednesday to 306 months (25.5 years) for his role in the murder of Ford, who was a star football and basketball player at St. Paul Central High School prior to graduating in 2019.

A jury last fall convicted Dampier of two counts of second-degree murder, aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact, and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.

The state had asked for 367 months (30.5 years), which would have been the maximum under state sentencing guidelines, while Dampier asked the judge for 15 years.

The judge said he wasn't going to give the maximum sentence asked for by the state because he holds Xavion Bell more responsible for Ford's murder.

Bell, who prosecutors allege shot Ford, goes to trial later this year.