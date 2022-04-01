1 killed, another injured in shooting outside St. Paul convenience store

Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a store in St. Paul Thursday night.

St. Paul Police say they responded to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after multiple people called 911 to report shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found two men, believed to be in their early 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was lying in the street, the other was in a car nearby.

Responding medics rendered aid to both victims, but the man found lying in the street was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics transported the man found in the car to the hospital where he was taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.