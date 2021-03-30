Dinkytown shooting leaves one dead, one hospitalized

Minneapolis Police say one man died and another was hospitalized in a shooting in Dinkytown late Monday night.

According to police, shortly after 11 p.m. they responded to the 400 block of 13th Avenue Southeast on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead.

Another man was also located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police are investigating the incident. While there are no suspects in custody, they do not believe there is a threat to the public.