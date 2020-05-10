Dessa rocks 'Skeleton Key' with Minnesota Orchestra for 'Shine On MN'

Sunday night, FOX 9 and MPR hosted a night of entertainment for a great cause.

Over the course of the night, "Shine On MN," raised more than $90,000 with more than 1,000 Minnesotans donating to help local artists, food banks, and kitchens.

The special was lucky to include incredible performances from a number of Minnesota musicians. But, perhaps the most stunning performance came from indie artist Dessa and the Minnesota Orchestra.

Backed by the full orchestra in an isolation collaboration, Dessa turned out an incredible rendition of her 2013 single "Skeleton Key" from the comfort of her home.

Thanks to the Minnesota Orchestra, you can check it out below. You can also still donate to help needed services by clicking here.