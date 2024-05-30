Deshaun Hill Killing: HCAO asks MN Supreme Court to review conviction reversal

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday it is petitioning Minnesota's highest court to review the reversal of Cody Fohrenkam’s murder conviction in the death of Deshaun Hill Jr.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed Fohrenkam's conviction earlier this week, citing in part the state's failure to show his statements were lawfully obtained and that the prosecutors "committed prejudicial misconduct during arguments."

The county attorney’s office is petitioning the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the decision, and if the lower court's decision stands, they will re-try the case, according to a press release.

"The senseless killing of Deshaun Hill was devastating to his loved ones and to everyone in the North High School community," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a provided statement. "Having reviewed the Court of Appeals decision, we believe the Minnesota Supreme Court should review this case and reinstate the conviction. We believe we charged the right person and, if necessary, we will try this case again. We will bring justice and accountability for this disturbing crime."

In addition to the statement, Moriarty released a video about the decision, which can be watched here.

Fohrenkam was sentenced to 38.5 years for the murder of Hill in February 2023 after being found guilty in January 2023 of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional felony murder for shooting and killing 15-year-old Hill in February 2022 not far from the Minneapolis North Community High School.

Fohrenkam is currently at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City, but if the case heads back to trial, he will be moved to the county jail, according to the county attorney’s office.