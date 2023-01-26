Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of murdering Deshaun Hill

Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty on all charges in the murder of Deshaun Hill.

The jury went back for deliberations at 1:30 p.m. and reached a verdict in just one hour on Thursday.

Fohrenkam was found guilty of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional felony murder.

This is a developing story.

The original story is below.

Cody Fohrenkam has waived his right to testify in his murder trial for last year's slaying of Minneapolis North student-athlete Deshaun Hill.

Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Hill in February 2022 not far from the Minneapolis North Community High School.

The state rested its case Wednesday morning, and Fohrenkam then waived his right to testify in his own defense. His legal team has no other witnesses.

The trial will proceed to closing arguments.